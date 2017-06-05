

Samoa Joe Sends Message to Brock Lesnar, Talks Preparing for The Beast, More (Video)

As noted, Samoa Joe won the Fatal 5 Way main event at WWE Extreme Rules to become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Joe vs. Lesnar will take place at the July 2nd WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in Dallas.



Joe appeared on RAW Talk with Corey Graves and Renee Young after Extreme Rules went off the air and said this is a dream match to many people, it's what people really want. Video from the segment can be seen above. Joe said he's more than prepared to take himself to the very deep, dark and violent place to get the job done - he's just very happy he has the opportunity to do so.



Joe also said that the title shot is long overdue and should've been granted to him sooner. He went on to say that he's a man who always walks into the ring with the deck stacked against him but hes a very, very horrible person who doesn't lie to the public about what he is. Joe said he doesn't sit behind a gilded curtain and try to tell the world he's a good person that does good things, that he seeks justice & righteousness. Joe said he seeks domination & victory and if that's a bad thing, especially here in WWE, then he considers himself the most evil person in the locker room.



Joe then issued this warning to The Beast:



"To Brock Lesnar, you start your training camp up right now. You climb those mountains and carry those logs, you throw people around, you beat up every sparring partner that you can bring into your camp and I can guarantee you still won't be prepared for what I do to you."



