LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Samoa Joe Returns to WWE RAW (Video), WWE 205 Live Main Event, Total Divas Teaser
By Marc Middleton
Oct 30, 2017 - 9:42:29 PM
- Below is a new teaser for the season 7 Total Divas premiere that airs this Wednesday night on the E! network:




- A Fatal 4 Way with Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari has been announced for this week's WWE 205 Live episode.

- Samoa Joe also made his return to WWE RAW on tonight's episode, defeating Apollo Crews and attacking Titus O'Neil after the match. Joe had been out of action since suffering a knee injury in August. As noted, tonight's RAW also saw the returns of JoJo, Bo Dallas, Nia Jax and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Below are shots from Joe's return:














Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Nikki Bella Eliminated from ABC's Dancing With The Stars (Photos, Video)

  • Samoa Joe Returns to WWE RAW (Video), WWE 205 Live Main Event, Total Divas Teaser

  • Nia Jax and Others Return to RAW (Photos, Video), WWE Main Event Matches, SmackDown

  • Stephanie McMahon Returns to TV, Makes WWE Survivor Series Announcement (Video)

  • Spoilers on a Big Name Wrestling at WWE Survivor Series, the RAW vs. SmackDown Men's Match

  • Spoilers on Plans for Tonight's WWE RAW Episode

  • WWE Announces Top Stars for the RAW 25th Anniversary Episode

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Survivor Series Hype, Kane, Elias, Braun Strowman, More

  • WWE Releases Three Superstars

  • WWE Adds Major Superstar to European Tour and Ultimate Warrior's Wife Responds to Criticism



    		•