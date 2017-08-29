LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE
Samoa Joe Reportedly Suffers Injury at Weekend WWE Live Event
By Marc Middleton
Aug 29, 2017 - 12:09:26 PM
As noted, Samoa Joe vs. John Cena was originally scheduled for last night's RAW in Memphis but the match did not happen. PWInsider reports that Joe suffered some kind of knee injury while working the weekend live event in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Joe lost to Cena that night.

Joe was scheduled to work Sunday's live event in Tupelo, MS against Cena but he did not wrestle as Bray Wyatt lost to Cena instead. It's believed that Joe's injury could keep him out of action for at least 4 weeks.

WWE has not confirmed the injury to Joe but we will keep you updated.

