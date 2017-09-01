|
- According to Pro Wrestling Insider, WWE wrestler Samoa Joe was in Birmingham, AL to have his knee examined and potentially fixed. Joe appears to be out 4-6 weeks to recover from his knee injury.
|
Samoa Joe Injury Update, Rusev/Lana Out of the Country, and WWE Wrestlers Cleared to Return from Injury
By Tito Jackson
Sep 1, 2017 - 9:19:52 PM
- Rusev and Lana have left the country to go to Bulgaria. The belief is that htey are filming content for Total Divas but Pro Wrestling Insider suggested that they cannot fully confirm that.
- Primo Colon has been cleared by doctors to return after rehabbing his knee injury. WWE likely wants him to return to the road as soon as possible to help the tag division.
- Darren Young has also been cleared to return to the ring. However, no word as to when he'll return.
CREDIT: PWInsider.com
