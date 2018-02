Samir Singh Update (Video), Bill DeMott Training Seminar Video, WWE UK Superstar Pulled

4 weeks post op and my leg is alive... #KeepMovingForward pic.twitter.com/UQi3ffLQ0g — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) February 21, 2018

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

- Below is full video from a recent Monster Factory training seminar with former WWE Head Coach Bill DeMott. The video runs almost 3 hours.- Pro Wrestling Elite has announced that WWE UK Superstar Wolfgang has been pulled from their Elite Rumble V event on Saturday, March 17th due to his WWE commitments. Wolfgang was set to face Bram in singles action but Joe Coffey will be replacing him.- Samir Singh tweeted the following update today after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL back in January:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here