Posted in: WWE Samir Singh Update (Video), Bill DeMott Training Seminar Video, WWE UK Superstar Pulled
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2018 - 4:58:43 PM
- Below is full video from a recent Monster Factory training seminar with former WWE Head Coach Bill DeMott. The video runs almost 3 hours.
- Pro Wrestling Elite has announced that WWE UK Superstar Wolfgang has been pulled from their Elite Rumble V event on Saturday, March 17th due to his WWE commitments. Wolfgang was set to face Bram in singles action but Joe Coffey will be replacing him.
- Samir Singh tweeted the following update today after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL back in January: