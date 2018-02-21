LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Samir Singh Update (Video), Bill DeMott Training Seminar Video, WWE UK Superstar Pulled
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2018 - 4:58:43 PM
- Below is full video from a recent Monster Factory training seminar with former WWE Head Coach Bill DeMott. The video runs almost 3 hours.



- Pro Wrestling Elite has announced that WWE UK Superstar Wolfgang has been pulled from their Elite Rumble V event on Saturday, March 17th due to his WWE commitments. Wolfgang was set to face Bram in singles action but Joe Coffey will be replacing him.

- Samir Singh tweeted the following update today after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL back in January:




