Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 34?, The New Day vs. The Usos Video, Jinder Mahal

I only ask one question. Where is my opportunity? I am the UNCROWNED US Champion and I will have my prize soon. — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) March 7, 2018

- WWE released this video looking at the rivalry between The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos as the two teams prepare to face off once against Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. As noted, both teams were off this week's SmackDown but The New Day did win the pre-show dark match over Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable.- Jinder Mahal is looking for a WWE United States Title shot after defeating Randy Orton on this week's SmackDown episode. Orton is scheduled to challenge WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode at Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view. Roode was at ringside for commentary on Tuesday's Mahal vs. Orton match and ended up getting involved. Jinder wrote:- This week's WWE Fastlane go-home edition of SmackDown saw Sami Zayn turn on partner Kevin Owens to win the Fatal 5 Way main event, which also featured Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion AJ Styles. Earlier in the night Sami once again promised to lay down for Owens if the Six-Pack Challenge on Sunday comes down to he and Owens. Sami cut a post-match promo on SmackDown and said the win was not about the WWE Title, it was about Sami showing everyone that he's the best. Sunday's title match will see Styles defend against Sami, Owens, Ziggler, Corbin and John Cena.It will be interesting to see how Sami vs. Owens plays out on Sunday as there has been some speculation on Owens vs. Sami at WrestleMania 34, which would see Owens face a former best friend at WrestleMania for the second year in a row. WrestleMania 33 saw Owens defeat Chris Jericho to win the WWE United States Title.Below are shots from Sami's turn on Owens and the post-match segment:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here