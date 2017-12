Sami Zayn on Shane McMahon (Video), Jeff Hardy Performance Announced, Cruiserweights Game

JEFF HARDY TO PERFORM IN COVINGTON, KY



Concert to be Held at The Madison Theater on December 15th



Nashville, TN (December 4, 2017) - Professional wrestler and singer/songwriter JEFF HARDY will be performing live at the Madison Theater in Covington, KY on December 15. He will be joined by local musicians Heart Means More, Toybox Killer, Sever the Ties,Mister Mason and Motel Faces.



General admission tickets are $13 in advance and $18 at the door. VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet and photo opportunity with Jeff Hardy, early entry, special seating, collector's laminate and a signed show poster, are available for $50. Tickets can be purchased HERE.



After already achieving great success as a professional wrestler, Hardy established his band, Peroxwhy?gen, in 2003 and released two consecutive albums. In 2016, he released his first solo project, a six song EP entitled “Spawn of Me,” that was dedicated to his daughters. That same year, he also launched his online web store, which features an art gallery with his original paintings. In 2017, Hardy released his latest album, "Precession of the Equinoxes."



Hardy continues to use his natural adrenaline rush to follow his heart in both his career and personal life. “My family, pro wrestling, motocross, music and painting are a part of my human anatomy. They are just as important as my organs. I need them to live!”



For more information, including upcoming tour dates, visit JeffHardyBrand.com and engage with Jeff Hardy on Instagram and Twitter. You can purchase a copy of Jeff's new record, "Precession of the Equinoxes," HERE!

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel with WWE 205 Live Superstars Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Noam Dar and Drew Gulak:- The following was issued today:- Below is backstage video of Sami Zayn ranting while at the WWE live event in Monterrey, Mexico this weekend. Sami says SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon pulled Kevin Owens from the tour because Shane is trying to isolate him. Sami also says he was forced to use a sub-par dressing room because Shane is trying to turn the locker room against him. Sami goes on and tells Shane to bring it as he and Owens are men of integrity, and men of integrity don't break that easy.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here