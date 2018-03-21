LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Sami Zayn on Daniel Bryan, WWE 205 Live Fatal 4 Way Announced, Baron Corbin Talks Battle Royal
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2018 - 9:30:13 AM
- As noted, Baron Corbin, Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson, Mojo Rawley and Tye Dillinger are now official for the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. Below is video of Corbin talking to Dasha Fuentes after his win over Tye on last night's SmackDown. Corbin says he will become a two-time Andre Battle Royal winner because the WWE Title and the WWE Universal Titles are currently spoken for, and this is where he can make the most impact. Corbin goes on and says he's going to run over everyone in the battle royal and then he can't be denied for a title shot.



- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced a Fatal 4 Way for next week's show - TJP vs. Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa.

- Sami Zayn took to Twitter last night and wrote the following on SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan "firing" he and Kevin Owens. As noted, SmackDown ended with Sami and Owens destroying Bryan, who has officially been cleared to return to the ring for WWE. WWE has removed Sami and Owens from the WWE website roster page to play up the firing storyline. Sami wrote:




