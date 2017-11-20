Posted in: WWE Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens React to Survivor Series, WWE - Kay Jewelers Ad, WWE Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Nov 20, 2017 - 1:54:44 PM
- Below is a new commercial for Kay Jewelers, featuring Bayley helping a couple get engaged in the ring at a recent WWE event:
- As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 features tag team debuts:
- Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens tweeted the following on the main event of last night's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, which they interfered in. Team RAW's Triple H and Braun Strowman won that match. As noted, Owens and Sami did defeat Breezango on the Kickoff pre-show.