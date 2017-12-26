|
- Below is another clip from the recent "Table For 3" with The Hardys and Finn Balor. This video features the group talking about their gimmicks and alter-egos.
Sami Zayn Matches Donations for His SAMS Clinic, The Hardys - Finn Balor, WWE Stock
Dec 26, 2017 - 6:40:01 PM
- WWE stock was up 0.14% today, closing at $29.59 per share. Today's high was $29.93 and the low was $29.23.
- Fans raised more than $5,000 on Christmas Day for Sami Zayn's Mobile Clinic for the people of Syria, which is ran through The Syrian American Medical Society. Sami promised to match the donations, which means more than $10,000 was raised for the clinic in one day. Sami tweeted the following on the milestone:
