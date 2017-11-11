SPOILER* WWE Wrestler Set to Return for This Week's RAW/Smackdown and Possibly to join a Survivor Series Team?

|
Pro Wrestling Insider's Mike Johnson has confirmed that Paige will make her WWE programming return this week.
Plans were to have her initially return as part of the Smackdown roster but PWInsider suggests that the WWE now wants her to return to the RAW roster where she was originally drafted during 2016.
Additionally, there is a suggestion that Paige will somehow join Team RAW for the Women's Survivor Series match. This week's RAW has a Triple Threat scheduled between Bayley, Mickey James, and Dana Brooke for the final women's spot... There's a chance that Paige could join that match in order to join that Survivor Series match.
Paige has not wrestled since the summer of 2016 when she was suspended for several violations of the WWE Wellness Policy. Since then, she has undergone neck surgery and recovered from that. Recently, Paige has been working out at the WWE Performance Center in preparation for her possible WWE return.
