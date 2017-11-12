SPOILER* Possible RAW vs. Smackdown Storyline for this Week to Hype WWE Survivor Series

|
- Pro Wrestling Insider's Mike Johnson is reporting that 3 wrestlers from the RAW roster will be appearing on this week's Smackdown LIVE. The wrestlers will be the members of the Shield, the returning Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose. The 3 will be there to help build the planned New Day vs. Shield match at Survivor Series 2017.
No word yet if other members of the RAW roster will be "raiding" Smackdown Live. Reportedly, RAW wrestlers were held back on responding to Smackdown's raids due to (a) making the Smackdown roster look stronger and (b) WWE wanted Roman Reigns to lead such responses to Smackdown.
Roman Reigns has been out with a viral infection that caused him to miss the TLC 2017 Pay Per View (Kurt Angle filled in as a 3rd Shield member), the European Tour (Triple H filled in as a 3rd Shield member on houseshows), and multiple editions of Monday Night RAW. If this news report is legit, it's a good sign that Roman has finally recovered and can resume the big push that WWE intends for him.
