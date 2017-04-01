Posted in: WWE SAnitY Member Added to Andre Battle Royal, WWE NXT Matches Taped, Triple H - Road Dogg Photo
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 11:03:29 PM
- In the video below, Cathy Kelley announces that WWE NXT Superstar Killian Dain of SAnitY will be participating in the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. He joins Tian Bing as the only NXT Superstars in the match.
- WWE NXT taped the following TV matches tonight in Orlando before Takeover hit the air. No word yet on when they will air.
* Heavy Machinery vs. The Bollywood Boyz
* Peyton Royce vs. Aliyah