Posted in: WWE
Rusev on Tonight's Flag Match (Video), AJ Styles Hypes WWE Battleground, Shinsuke Nakamura
By Marc Middleton
Jul 23, 2017 - 6:21:42 PM
- Below is backstage video from Saturday's WWE live event with Rusev hyping tonight's Flag Match at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view. The Bulgarian Brute says he's bringing John Cena and the USA down tonight.




- WWE United States Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following as he prepares for his first title defense against Kevin Owens at Battleground tonight:




- We noted earlier how Mr. Money In the Bank Baron Corbin sent warnings to Shinsuke Nakamura as well as Randy Orton & WWE Champion Jinder Mahal going into tonight's pay-per-view. Corbin also had this exchange with Nakamura for their match:




