- Below is backstage video from Saturday's WWE live event with Rusev hyping tonight's Flag Match at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view. The Bulgarian Brute says he's bringing John Cena and the USA down tonight.
Rusev on Tonight's Flag Match (Video), AJ Styles Hypes WWE Battleground, Shinsuke Nakamura
By Marc Middleton
Jul 23, 2017 - 6:21:42 PM
- WWE United States Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following as he prepares for his first title defense against Kevin Owens at Battleground tonight:
- We noted earlier how Mr. Money In the Bank Baron Corbin sent warnings to Shinsuke Nakamura as well as Randy Orton & WWE Champion Jinder Mahal going into tonight's pay-per-view. Corbin also had this exchange with Nakamura for their match:
