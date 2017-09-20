LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Rusev and Lana on This Week's Squash Win, Vince McMahon Storyline Update, Nikki Bella
By Marc Middleton
Sep 20, 2017 - 2:20:37 PM


- We noted last week how Rusev cut a SmackDown promo on needing to crush a WWE Legend to get his killer instinct back, following the squash loss to Randy Orton at SummerSlam in late August. This week's SmackDown saw Orton pick up a win over Aiden English, only to be confronted by Rusev after the win. Rusev then defeated Orton in just a few seconds thanks to an assist from English. Above is video from the match and below are Twitter comments from Rusev and wife Lana:







- The storyline update on Vince McMahon is that he suffered three fractured ribs in the attack from Kevin Owens on last week's SmackDown.

- As noted, The Bella Twins launched their Belle Radici wine brand on Tuesday. Nikki Bella tweeted the following and noted that both bottles of wine, which were under a limited release, are almost sold out already. She also thanked fans for supporting her on the Dancing With The Stars premiere and for supporting Total Bellas:




