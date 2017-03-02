LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Rusev and Lana Read Dr. Seuss (Video), Charlotte Hypes WWE Night at NBA Game, Birthdays
By Marc Middleton
Mar 2, 2017 - 2:41:13 PM
- To celebrate Dr. Seuss Day, WWE posted this video of Lana and Rusev reading Green Eggs & Ham:



- Former WWE Women's Champion Debra turns 57 years old today. Also, today would have been the 36th birthday of former WWE star Lance Cade and the 52nd birthday of Hall of Famer Mike Von Erich.

- The Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA will host WWE Night this coming Friday as they take on the LA Clippers. Charlotte Flair will be appearing, as seen in the video below. Fans can enter to win a meet & greet with Charlotte plus 2 tickets to the game and tickets to WWE Fastlane at this link.




