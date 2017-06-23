LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Rusev WWE Return Update, David Otunga's Film Project with His Son, Bob Backlund
By Marc Middleton
Jun 23, 2017 - 8:46:22 AM
- We noted before how David Otunga was working on a film project with his son for Father's Day. That project has been released and can be seen below. The "Love" short film was David Jr's gift to his dad for Father's Day. After taking some time away for another movie, Otunga is expected to return to WWE TV later this summer for his RAW commentary debut.



- Rusev is being advertised for SmackDown live events this coming week. He's scheduled for a Triple Threat with Mojo Rawley and WWE United States Champion at Sunday's live event in Everett, Washington and another Triple Threat with Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura at Monday's live event in Bakersfield, CA. No word yet on if Rusev will be making his blue brand TV debut on Tuesday's show in San Diego.

- WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund represented the company earlier this week at the Travelers - Farmington Bank Celebrity Mini Golf Tournament. The tournament took place at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT and raised money for various charities chosen by the celebrities. WWE Community posted these photos of Backlund at the event:




