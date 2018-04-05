LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Rusev Teases Tank at WrestleMania, Update on WrestleMania Battle Royal Participants, More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 1:52:42 AM
- Below is new video of Rusev talking to Dasha Fuentes after this week's WWE SmackDown win over Jinder Mahal. Regarding Sunday's WWE United States Title Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania 34 with champion Randy Orton, Jinder and Bobby Roode, Rusev says it's now time to take back what is his. He also teases a grand entrance and the return of the tank he used at WrestleMania 31.



- Coming out of Tuesday's WrestleMania 34 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, below are the updated line-ups for the battle royals that will air during Sunday's two-hour Kickoff pre-show:

Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Primo Colon, Zack Ryder, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Goldust, Matt Hardy, Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Tye Dillinger, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Mojo Rawley, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, TBA

Inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal: Carmella, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Lana, Natalya, TBA

- Shinsuke Nakamura tweeted the following on his latest piece of WWE Shop merchandise, just in time for Sunday's match with WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.




- Pro tennis player John Isner was backstage for Tuesday's SmackDown in Nashville. Below is video of Isner giving his WrestleMania 34 predictions to Renee Young. Isner noted that he's always been a big fan of WWE.




