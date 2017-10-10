Rumors on Neville Possibly Quitting WWE at Monday's RAW

|
There are rumors on Neville walking out of WWE and quitting before Monday's RAW episode in Indianapolis.
By Marc Middleton
Oct 10, 2017 - 9:33:56 PM
The rumors began with a fan on Twitter who claimed he knows someone who works in WWE. The rumor was then posted by the Pro Wrestling Votes Twitter account but Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet fueled the rumor of Neville asking for his release when he noted that Neville did walk out of the show before it began. Satin adds that his release has not been confirmed but their sources indicate that there is some truth to the story.
We noted earlier today via PWInsider that original RAW plans had Neville facing Enzo Amore for the WWE Cruiserweight Title in last night's RAW main event. Those plans were changed and Kalisto ended up defeating Enzo for the title. Satin notes that Neville was scheduled to lose to Enzo in their match.
Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on Neville's status. Satin did note that not all Superstars are granted their release when they are first requested.
