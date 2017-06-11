

WWE Posted in:

Rumored Return Opponent For John Cena

By

Jun 11, 2017 - 9:14:35 PM



By The Doc Jun 11, 2017 - 9:14:35 PM Follow @TheDocLOP



John Cena's return feud is expected by many pundits to be Jinder Mahal. The idea is that Mahal would retain the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank and go onto feud with Cena after the 16-time former World Champion gets back into the fold on Smackdown on July 4th. No word yet, however, on whether or not Cena should be expected to win his 17th World Title.





(Doc's Notes - Winning #17 is more so the headline for Cena than tying Ric Flair at sixteen and such an achievement seems destined for a bigger stage than the July brand-only PPV, but Smackdown for a lot of fans is going to be stuck in the mud until Mahal loses the WWE Title and the Jinder experiment has always carried with it an aura of short-term, hot-shot booking. If this rumor comes to pass, the situation at the top of the card on Smackdown will become a little more interesting)



Show Doc's Notes