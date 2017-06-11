LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Rumored Return Opponent For John Cena
By The Doc
Jun 11, 2017 - 9:14:35 PM


John Cena's return feud is expected by many pundits to be Jinder Mahal. The idea is that Mahal would retain the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank and go onto feud with Cena after the 16-time former World Champion gets back into the fold on Smackdown on July 4th. No word yet, however, on whether or not Cena should be expected to win his 17th World Title.


  • Bruce Prichard Reveals The Reactions From Brock Lesnar and Undertaker to Steve Austin's 2002 Departure

  • Rumored Return Opponent For John Cena

  • Charlotte Flair's Ex-Husband Praises Her Work in WWE

  • Tag Team Title Match Set For Monday Night Raw This Week

  • John Cena Says Torch Has Been Passed Without Him

  • TJP Reacts to Recent Rumor Regarding His Name Change

  • Kevin Owens Names His WrestleMania Dream Opponents

  • Potential New Theme For Seth Rollins Released This Week on iTunes

  • Killian Dain's WWE NXT Theme Song, WWE Hall of Famers Talk Statues (Video), WWE Stock

  • John Cena on Gym "Loud Lifters" (Video), Titus O'Neil TED Talk Video, Fans on Following Stars




    		•