|
|
|
|
The New York Post recently interviewed UFC president Dana White on various topics including the possibility of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk making a return to the octagon.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Dana White Comments On Brock Lesnar And CM Punk Possibly Returning To UFC
By Michael Pappas
Jan 20, 2018 - 11:16:49 AM
Here were his comments.
On CM Punk:
“I like that guy. He’s a good dude, He wants one more. He wants to get another shot. I’m going to give it to him.”
On Brock Lesnar:
“I think he’ll give it one more run, I just think Brock loves to fight.”
|
|
Natalya comments on Paige's injury
Dana White Comments On Brock Lesnar And CM Punk Possibly Returning To UFC
WWE Stars Plug 205 Live Shows, WWE Hall of Fame Tickets, The Miz & Alicia Fox USO Tour Video
Lana on Backstage Heat Rumors, Women's Royal Rumble, Rusev & Total Divas, More
Cody Rhodes on The Bella Twins & Natalya, Cesaro & Sasha Banks Game (Video), WWE Stock
Darren Young Breaks Twitter Silence, Fans on WWE Royal Rumble Matches, Mixed Match Challenge
Corey Graves Welcomes New WWE Talent, Natalya Talks Favorite RAW Moments, Big Cass & Carmella
RAW Ruthless Aggression Mash-Up, Drew McIntyre Note, Next Week's Total Divas
Jason Jordan Status Update, Matt Hardy on MVP Appearing at RAW 25, The Bella Twins
WWE Working on New Macho Man DVD, Vince McMahon on Pat Patterson, Daniel Bryan Video