LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Dana White Comments On Brock Lesnar And CM Punk Possibly Returning To UFC
By Michael Pappas
Jan 20, 2018 - 11:16:49 AM
The New York Post recently interviewed UFC president Dana White on various topics including the possibility of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk making a return to the octagon.

Here were his comments.

On CM Punk:

“I like that guy. He’s a good dude, He wants one more. He wants to get another shot. I’m going to give it to him.”

On Brock Lesnar:

“I think he’ll give it one more run, I just think Brock loves to fight.”

  • Natalya comments on Paige's injury

  • Dana White Comments On Brock Lesnar And CM Punk Possibly Returning To UFC

  • WWE Stars Plug 205 Live Shows, WWE Hall of Fame Tickets, The Miz & Alicia Fox USO Tour Video

  • Lana on Backstage Heat Rumors, Women's Royal Rumble, Rusev & Total Divas, More

  • Cody Rhodes on The Bella Twins & Natalya, Cesaro & Sasha Banks Game (Video), WWE Stock

  • Darren Young Breaks Twitter Silence, Fans on WWE Royal Rumble Matches, Mixed Match Challenge

  • Corey Graves Welcomes New WWE Talent, Natalya Talks Favorite RAW Moments, Big Cass & Carmella

  • RAW Ruthless Aggression Mash-Up, Drew McIntyre Note, Next Week's Total Divas

  • Jason Jordan Status Update, Matt Hardy on MVP Appearing at RAW 25, The Bella Twins

  • WWE Working on New Macho Man DVD, Vince McMahon on Pat Patterson, Daniel Bryan Video



    		•