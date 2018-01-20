





Dana White Comments On Brock Lesnar And CM Punk Possibly Returning To UFC

By Michael Pappas Jan 20, 2018 - 11:16:49 AM



Here were his comments.



On CM Punk:



“I like that guy. He’s a good dude, He wants one more. He wants to get another shot. I’m going to give it to him.”



On Brock Lesnar:



“I think he’ll give it one more run, I just think Brock loves to fight.”



