|
|
|
|
WrestlingRumors.net reported earlier today that WWE is looking to hold a huge PPV event in Australia later this year.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Rumor: WWE Plan To Air PPV In 100,000 Seat Arena In Australia
By Michael Pappas
Mar 3, 2018 - 3:24:08 PM
According to the article, The Melbourne Cricket Ground will possibly be the site for the event. The arena can hold over 100,000 people and is named the 10th largest stadium on Earth.
The last big show WWE had in Australia was the Global Warning Tour back in 2002. The announcement of this PPV is set to occur after Wrestlemania 34 and could possibly shatter the attendance record in the country.
|
|
Rumor: WWE Plan To Air PPV In 100,000 Seat Arena In Australia
Jeff Hardy Says He Will Donate His Brain For Concussion Research
WWE Reportedly Offers Deals to Big Men from the Indies, Wrestler Denies Report
Update on Why WWE Dropped "Crews" from Apollo's Name
WWE Returning to Japan, Stephanie McMahon Trains (Video), Matt Hardy's Woken O
Triple H Workout Clip, Eric Bischoff Talks Ric Flair Relationship (Video), Debra
Ronda Rousey's Husband to Wrestle?, Backstage News on Rousey Training at the WWE PC
Braun Strowman Pulled from Match with The Miz Due to WrestleMania 34 Main Event Concern?
Road Dogg Talks Jeff Jarrett's Influence on WWE Stars, "Be My Baby Tonight" Popularity, More
Ronda Rousey Being Put with Paul Heyman?, Backstage Notes on Paul Heyman's Status