Rumor: WWE Plan To Air PPV In 100,000 Seat Arena In Australia

Mar 3, 2018



According to the article, The Melbourne Cricket Ground will possibly be the site for the event. The arena can hold over 100,000 people and is named the 10th largest stadium on Earth.



