





WWE Posted in:

Rumor: Reigns vs. Lesnar Is Possibly Not The Main Event At Wrestlemania

By

Mar 10, 2018 - 5:25:28 PM



By Michael Pappas Mar 10, 2018 - 5:25:28 PM



The site reports that WWE may be starting to downplay Brock going forward because of his contract expiring and that Brock may be leaving to go back to UFC despite some within the company feel he will sign a new contract prior to Wrestlemania. The reason apparently for this downplay is so that it won't look like such a loss to the company if he leaves. They have also reported that the WWE hopes this will lead to the fans celebrating Brock's departure and rally behind Roman. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter by way of 411mania.com, there is a rumor circulating that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar will not be the match to close Wrestlemania this year. Word going around is that the main event instead will be the Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Mixed Tag Match.The site reports that WWE may be starting to downplay Brock going forward because of his contract expiring and that Brock may be leaving to go back to UFC despite some within the company feel he will sign a new contract prior to Wrestlemania. The reason apparently for this downplay is so that it won't look like such a loss to the company if he leaves. They have also reported that the WWE hopes this will lead to the fans celebrating Brock's departure and rally behind Roman.