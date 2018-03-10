|
|
|
|
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter by way of 411mania.com, there is a rumor circulating that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar will not be the match to close Wrestlemania this year. Word going around is that the main event instead will be the Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Mixed Tag Match.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Rumor: Reigns vs. Lesnar Is Possibly Not The Main Event At Wrestlemania
By Michael Pappas
Mar 10, 2018 - 5:25:28 PM
The site reports that WWE may be starting to downplay Brock going forward because of his contract expiring and that Brock may be leaving to go back to UFC despite some within the company feel he will sign a new contract prior to Wrestlemania. The reason apparently for this downplay is so that it won't look like such a loss to the company if he leaves. They have also reported that the WWE hopes this will lead to the fans celebrating Brock's departure and rally behind Roman.
|
|
Rumor: Carmella Possibly Cashing In Briefcase At Wrestlemania
Rumor: Reigns vs. Lesnar Is Possibly Not The Main Event At Wrestlemania
Darren Young Talks About His WWE Release Last October And His Career Overall
UFC Fighter Takes Back WWE Claims, Rusev & Lana Mock The Robe Warriors, WWE - Spain
Drew McIntyre Injury Update, WWE Congratulates Eve Torres, Stars Respond to Sheamus
Photos: EC3 Makes WWE NXT In-Ring Debut, Pete Dunne Defends WWE UK Title
WWE NXT Star Out for Months After Surgery, Spoiler Update on the NXT Tag Team Titles at Takeover
WWE NXT Superstars Released Today, Wrestling Veteran Responds to Sheamus Challenge, WWE Network
Matt Hardy on The Young Bucks - WWE, Thoughts on The Bar, The Dudleyz In the WWE HOF
John Cena Talks Rey Mysterio, Possibly Missing WrestleMania This Year, More