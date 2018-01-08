





Rumor On When Dolph Ziggler Will Be Returning To WWE TV

Jan 8, 2018



By Andrew Thompson Jan 8, 2018 - 2:08:22 AM



On the SmackDown Live following the 'Clash Of Champions' PPV, the newly crowned WWE United States Champion, Dolph Ziggler, left his title in the middle of the ring and has not been seen on WWE TV since. There is an on-going tournament that will crown a new champion and the tournament will conclude at the 'Royal Rumble' PPV on January 28th.According to Cageside Seats, Ziggler is expected to return either at the Royal Rumble, or the SmackDown Live following the Rumble. There has been other rumors regarding the story line that involve Ziggler returning with his United States Championship, culminating in a champion vs. champion match between the winner of the tournament and Dolph Ziggler.