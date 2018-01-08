LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Rumor On When Dolph Ziggler Will Be Returning To WWE TV
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 8, 2018 - 2:08:22 AM
On the SmackDown Live following the 'Clash Of Champions' PPV, the newly crowned WWE United States Champion, Dolph Ziggler, left his title in the middle of the ring and has not been seen on WWE TV since. There is an on-going tournament that will crown a new champion and the tournament will conclude at the 'Royal Rumble' PPV on January 28th.

According to Cageside Seats, Ziggler is expected to return either at the Royal Rumble, or the SmackDown Live following the Rumble. There has been other rumors regarding the story line that involve Ziggler returning with his United States Championship, culminating in a champion vs. champion match between the winner of the tournament and Dolph Ziggler.

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - The Miz Returns, Title Match, Brock Lesnar, More

  • Rumor On When Dolph Ziggler Will Be Returning To WWE TV

  • Finn Balor Provides A Sneak Peek Of What He Thinks The RAW Title Scene Will Look Like In The Future

  • Shinsuke Nakamura May Have Found A "Dime" For The Mixed Match Challenge

  • Mojo Rawley Cuts Another Promo On Zack Ryder Ahead Of Their U.S. Title Tournament Match (Video)

  • Matt Hardy Briefly Speaks On One Of The Greatest Moments Of His Career

  • WWE Planning A Heel Turn For Daniel Bryan Soon?

  • Braun Strowman Reveals His Favorite Part About Being A WWE Superstar

  • Ryback Comments On Wade Barrett's Run In The WWE, Says There Were Numerous Times When Barrett Should've Been World Champion

  • Enzo Amore Speaks On Traveling The Road With Neville, Braun Strowman & Big Cass, The Rock Gives A Few Words Of Advice To Finn Balor



    		•