LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Rumor Killer On Chris Jericho Possibly Appearing At The "Royal Rumble" PPV
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 18, 2017 - 1:16:40 PM
It is very clear that the nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, Chris Jericho will have a busy start to his 2018. Jericho will be heading back to Japan on January 4th to challenge Kenny Omega at New Japan Pro Wrestling's WrestleKingdom 12 event. There has also been talks of Y2J appearing at the Monday Night RAW 25th anniversary special.

Over the past couple of days, there have been rumors making their ways around the internet that Chris Jericho could be returning to the WWE at the "Royal Rumble" PPV on January 28th. Unfortunately, that will not be happening as Y2J's European tour with his band, "Fozzy", begins on the same day as the Royal Rumble

  • Drew McIntyre Speaks On The Feeling Of Winning The NXT Championship, His Expectations After Returning To The WWE & How Has He Evolved Since His Last Run In The Company

  • AJ Styles Discusses Spending Time With His Family & Hints That His Run In WWE May Be Over In A Few Years

  • Rumor Killer On Chris Jericho Possibly Appearing At The "Royal Rumble" PPV

  • Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Go Back And Forth Via Twitter Before Their Match At Survivor Series

  • Ted DiBiase Sr. Reveals His Initial Reaction To His Son Leaving The WWE, Shares His Thoughts On Working With Virgil & More

  • Shawn Michaels Delivers A Superkick Then Says "I'm Too Old For This S**t"

  • Daniel Bryan Briefly Touches On Why There Is Issues With WWE Clearing Him To Wrestle

  • Natalya Has Been Announced As The Fifth Member Of Team SmackDown Live At Survivor Series

  • Final Card for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Event

  • NXT Chinese Recruit Leo Gao Issues A Statement Regarding His Release From WWE



    		•