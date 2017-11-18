





Rumor Killer On Chris Jericho Possibly Appearing At The "Royal Rumble" PPV

Over the past couple of days, there have been rumors making their ways around the internet that Chris Jericho could be returning to the WWE at the "Royal Rumble" PPV on January 28th. Unfortunately, that will not be happening as Y2J's European tour with his band, "Fozzy", begins on the same day as the Royal Rumble



It is very clear that the nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, Chris Jericho will have a busy start to his 2018. Jericho will be heading back to Japan on January 4th to challenge Kenny Omega at New Japan Pro Wrestling's WrestleKingdom 12 event. There has also been talks of Y2J appearing at the Monday Night RAW 25th anniversary special.