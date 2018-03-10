





Rumor: Carmella Possibly Cashing In Briefcase At Wrestlemania

Mar 10, 2018



On the latest episode of 'Backstage in WWE with Brad Shepard and Jon Fisher', Shepard revealed that there are talks about Carmella possibly cashing in the Money In The Bank contract at Wrestlemania 34. However, the story is that she will cash in and be unsuccessful in winning the title.On the episode, he also went on to explain that Carmella is on board with losing it. Here were his exact words on the subject matter:“Well apparently from what I’ve heard she’s okay with it. She’s down to do it. She basically knows Asuka is going to be champ and she doesn’t have a chance of winning the championship from her so it’s kinda like, “You might as well make the most of losing. Why not WrestleMania?”