|
|
|
|
On the latest episode of 'Backstage in WWE with Brad Shepard and Jon Fisher', Shepard revealed that there are talks about Carmella possibly cashing in the Money In The Bank contract at Wrestlemania 34. However, the story is that she will cash in and be unsuccessful in winning the title.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Rumor: Carmella Possibly Cashing In Briefcase At Wrestlemania
By Michael Pappas
Mar 10, 2018 - 5:43:18 PM
On the episode, he also went on to explain that Carmella is on board with losing it. Here were his exact words on the subject matter:
“Well apparently from what I’ve heard she’s okay with it. She’s down to do it. She basically knows Asuka is going to be champ and she doesn’t have a chance of winning the championship from her so it’s kinda like, “You might as well make the most of losing. Why not WrestleMania?”
|
|
Rumor: Carmella Possibly Cashing In Briefcase At Wrestlemania
Rumor: Reigns vs. Lesnar Is Possibly Not The Main Event At Wrestlemania
Darren Young Talks About His WWE Release Last October And His Career Overall
UFC Fighter Takes Back WWE Claims, Rusev & Lana Mock The Robe Warriors, WWE - Spain
Drew McIntyre Injury Update, WWE Congratulates Eve Torres, Stars Respond to Sheamus
Photos: EC3 Makes WWE NXT In-Ring Debut, Pete Dunne Defends WWE UK Title
WWE NXT Star Out for Months After Surgery, Spoiler Update on the NXT Tag Team Titles at Takeover
WWE NXT Superstars Released Today, Wrestling Veteran Responds to Sheamus Challenge, WWE Network
Matt Hardy on The Young Bucks - WWE, Thoughts on The Bar, The Dudleyz In the WWE HOF
John Cena Talks Rey Mysterio, Possibly Missing WrestleMania This Year, More