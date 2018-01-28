





Rumor: Bobby Lashley Possibly Returning to WWE

By

Jan 28, 2018 - 2:52:49 PM



By Michael Pappas Jan 28, 2018



Meltzer also reported that he was in negotiation with NJPW but it seems like they have ended and he could possibly make his return to WWE. There are no rumors or talks of Bobby making an appearance in the Royal Rumble match tonight or answering Bobby Roode's U.S. title open challenge, but anything could happen.



Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Bobby Lashley's return to WWE is imminent. Bobby Lashley had a dominant run in WWE from 2005-2007 and was destined to become WWE champion until issues with WWE producer Michael Hayes resulting in his release. He found success in TNA, becoming a multi-time Impact World Champion. Meltzer also reported that he was in negotiation with NJPW but it seems like they have ended and he could possibly make his return to WWE. There are no rumors or talks of Bobby making an appearance in the Royal Rumble match tonight or answering Bobby Roode's U.S. title open challenge, but anything could happen. Meltzer also speculated that if Bobby returns, he could likely start a program with Brock Lesnar later this year. Brock's contract expires after Wrestlemania so it will be very interesting to see if all of this will unfold.