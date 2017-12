7 years ago today, I had my first wrestling match, at a free show in an Eagles Lodge in downtown South Bend, today I’m in Cincinnati headed to SmackdownLive! You guys....life is pretty incredible.

#riottsquad #sdlive #rubyriott

- Former WWE Champion The Rock will be appearing on "Ellen" this Wednesday. Below is a clip of The Great One discussing a possible run for President and above is video of Rock discussing his new baby girl that he and longtime partner Lauren Hashian are expecting in the spring of 2018.- The Charlotte Observer reports that a scarlet & silver robe worn by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair during his WWE & WCW days sold for $27,000 at an auction on Saturday. The robe, listed as a "true relic from one of the most beloved entertainment careers in American history," was also autographed by The Nature Boy. Sports memorabilia collectors called the price “incredible,” but some estimated it would sell for more.- Today marks 7 years since WWE SmackDown Superstar Ruby Riott made her in-ring debut on the indies. She will team with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan to face Lana, Tamina Snuka and Carmella on tonight's blue brand show. Riott wrote the following on the milestone:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here