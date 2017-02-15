LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Rosa Mendes on Possibly Wrestling for WWE Again, The Boogeyman Video, Samoa Joe
By Marc Middleton
Feb 15, 2017 - 7:01:40 PM
- Below is backstage video from this weekend's Reality of Wrestling tapings with The Boogeyman kidnapping Booker T and Sharmell's daughter Kennedy:



- As noted, Rosa Mendes took to Instagram on Monday and announced that she's retiring from WWE. This comes after she gave birth to her first child last year and launched her Totally Fit Mama lifestyle brand. Rosa spoke to the WWE website about her career, her future and more at this link. She also commented on if she sees herself making a return to the ring in the future:

"Absolutely. Because, I’ll tell you one thing, my passion for [WWE] will never go away, I will always love [it] from the bottom of my heart. It’s something that I’m going to have in my heart forever. You never know, if [my daughter] Jordan wants to be a WWE Superstar … I never got the championship, but I could see her being a champion one day. I’m not going to force her, but I’ll just let her watch WWE. The whole, entire family and I, we watch WWE every week and she jumps up and down [and starts dancing] whenever she hears The New Day."

- Samoa Joe took to Twitter this week and tweeted the following on the beatdown he gave Sami Zayn, apparently to set up a match between the two at WWE Fastlane.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

    		•