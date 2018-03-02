|
|
|
|
New RAW Superstar Ronda Rousey was training in secrecy at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne previously reported that Rousey would train late at night at the Performance Center before making her first WWE appearance at the Royal Rumble, and that very few people were aware.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Ronda Rousey's Husband to Wrestle?, Backstage News on Rousey Training at the WWE PC
By Marc Middleton
Mar 2, 2018 - 5:13:57 PM
As noted, Rousey was also at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT this past week for business meetings. The Observer reports that Rousey's training team has been WWE Coaches Norman Smiley & Sara Amato, WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler, MMA Horsewomen member Jessamyn Duke, who is back to training for pro wrestling again, plus Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler from NXT. Rousey's husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, was also training in the ring as he has done over the past few months. There have been mixed reports on whether or not Browne will be wrestling.
It's believed that Rousey's first match for WWE will come at WrestleMania 34 in April. Rousey will be teaming with a partner to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, continuing the feud from WrestleMania 31 that progressed at Elimination Chamber and RAW this past week. It looks like WWE has decided on RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to team with Rousey, making it The Olympic Champions vs. The Authority.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
WWE Reportedly Offers Deals to Big Men from the Indies, Wrestler Denies Report
Update on Why WWE Dropped "Crews" from Apollo's Name
WWE Returning to Japan, Stephanie McMahon Trains (Video), Matt Hardy's Woken O
Triple H Workout Clip, Eric Bischoff Talks Ric Flair Relationship (Video), Debra
Ronda Rousey's Husband to Wrestle?, Backstage News on Rousey Training at the WWE PC
Braun Strowman Pulled from Match with The Miz Due to WrestleMania 34 Main Event Concern?
Road Dogg Talks Jeff Jarrett's Influence on WWE Stars, "Be My Baby Tonight" Popularity, More
Ronda Rousey Being Put with Paul Heyman?, Backstage Notes on Paul Heyman's Status
Bayley on a Possible Sasha Banks Feud, NFL Player to Ring Announce at WWE NXT Event, Brie Bella
Big E and Booker T Celebrating, Street Talk Returns (Video), John Cena & Make-A-Wish