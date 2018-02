756 days since you beat me in Japan.

756 days since the last time we faced 1 on 1. 756 days since I’ve wanted my rematch. 69 days until I get my opportunity.

Nakamura. Styles. #WrestleMania — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 29, 2018

Even the stone you trip on is part of your destiny. We’ve waited long since 東京ドーム; our return to the ring will be welcome. #WrestleMania https://t.co/6EsYro5ulX — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) January 31, 2018

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

- WWE Network has added more World Class Championship Wrestling content and more Mid-South Wrestling content as of late. Below is a clip featuring WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels vs. WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts from February 1st, 1985 in Mid-South.- Ronda Rousey turns 31 years old today.- Shinsuke Nakamura took to Twitter today and responded to the tweet that WWE Champion AJ Styles wrote to him after the Royal Rumble win on Sunday. You can see the exchange below:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here