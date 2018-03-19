





WWE Posted in:

Ronda Rousey on WWE Having Faith In Her, Becoming a Dominant Force In WWE, More

By

Mar 19, 2018 - 2:03:21 PM



By Marc Middleton Mar 19, 2018 - 2:03:21 PM



Learning a new skillset for pro wrestling and how that has been humbling, motivating:



"Mastering new skills is one of the things that motivates me the most. At first I related it a lot to (movie) stunt work and fight choreography. The more that I get into everything, though they're very related, it is completely different.”



“I'm completely amazed at what these athletes are really able to do, not just physically, but mentally. They can make up these entire matches by just talking to each other about it for five minutes -- and they barely do anything physical to each other -- and then they just walk out and put on these incredible matches. If we were to film the exact same thing for a movie, it would have to have been drilled for six weeks straight and probably have taken about three different takes before we even got one good one. I'm just blown away every day at what everybody in this business is capable of.”



“I'm trying my best to learn. I pride myself on being a great student, but of course it also takes time and it's hard to learn something from scratch with the whole world watching.”



Just a matter of time before she becomes a dominant force in WWE:



“I really believe that if and when I apply everything that I have to this industry, I feel like I can be an asset. I'm trying my absolute best and that's the best I can do and the best that I can do could change the world sometimes. We'll see what this does."



WWE's faith in her, teaming with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34:



"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity. To be honest, sometimes I can't believe my own life and the stuff that is happening. I really feel like I'm investing every bit of myself into this and I really feel like the company is matching my effort in every way.”



“If I'm pouring every ounce of energy I have into this being a success and they're doing everything they can to set me up for success, all I can do is go out there and prove them right for believing in me. Yeah, it's a lot of pressure and probably a crazy and unrealistic amount of pressure to put on someone for their first match ever, but you know what, if anyone in the world can handle it, I believe it can be me."



Follow Marc on Twitter at



Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More Ronda Rousey recently spoke with The Kingston Whig-Standard at this link . Below are highlights from the interview:"Mastering new skills is one of the things that motivates me the most. At first I related it a lot to (movie) stunt work and fight choreography. The more that I get into everything, though they're very related, it is completely different.”“I'm completely amazed at what these athletes are really able to do, not just physically, but mentally. They can make up these entire matches by just talking to each other about it for five minutes -- and they barely do anything physical to each other -- and then they just walk out and put on these incredible matches. If we were to film the exact same thing for a movie, it would have to have been drilled for six weeks straight and probably have taken about three different takes before we even got one good one. I'm just blown away every day at what everybody in this business is capable of.”“I'm trying my best to learn. I pride myself on being a great student, but of course it also takes time and it's hard to learn something from scratch with the whole world watching.”“I really believe that if and when I apply everything that I have to this industry, I feel like I can be an asset. I'm trying my absolute best and that's the best I can do and the best that I can do could change the world sometimes. We'll see what this does.""I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity. To be honest, sometimes I can't believe my own life and the stuff that is happening. I really feel like I'm investing every bit of myself into this and I really feel like the company is matching my effort in every way.”“If I'm pouring every ounce of energy I have into this being a success and they're doing everything they can to set me up for success, all I can do is go out there and prove them right for believing in me. Yeah, it's a lot of pressure and probably a crazy and unrealistic amount of pressure to put on someone for their first match ever, but you know what, if anyone in the world can handle it, I believe it can be me."Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here