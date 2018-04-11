





Ronda Rousey on Not Sleeping for 2 Days, Eve Torres on Rousey's WrestleMania Debut (Videos)

Apr 11, 2018



By Marc Middleton Apr 11, 2018 - 12:30:36 PM



As seen above, TMZ Sports caught up with Ronda Rousey at the airport while traveling back home following her in-ring debut at WrestleMania on Sunday and then Monday's post-WrestleMania RAW.



"I literally haven't slept in I feel like 2 days, I'm probably the least coherent you'll ever get me," Rousey said when approached by the reporter. "Please just hold the questions for me today because I don't even know my last name right now, I think."



Rousey thanked the reporter when he commented on how a lot of people were saying her match was one of the best WrestleMania debuts ever, adding that she tried. Rousey did not have an answer when asked who her dream opponent would be.



"Oh man, I don't know," she responded. "I'm just trying to get home to my kids right now. I swear that the only time I've slept in the past few days is on the plane for like two hours."



Below is video of former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres-Gracie talking to TMZ Sports about Rousey's WrestleMania 34 match. Eve said, "She killed it, she did so well. I think everyone was really impressed with her."



Eve went on about how well Rousey did and said she wasn't surprised as she knew Rousey would do good.



"I wasn't surprised at all, no. I knew she was going to do well but I think the harder thing to determine is how the fans are going to take somebody," Eve said. "Even though Ronda completely deserves all the respect from these fans and fans around the world, you just never know with wrestling fans when someone comes from a non-pro wrestling background. So that was the best part, watching all the fans get behind her. It was a legendary performance."



When asked when Rousey will be a champion in WWE, Eve said she hopes they let it build up so it will be that more special.







