Ronda Rousey WWE Theme Song News, Zelina Vega Pays Tribute to WWE Hall of Famer, More

Everytime I See @Zelina_VegaWWE Do A Outside Diving Hurricanrana, It Reminds Me Of @AmyDumas (Lita) Era Days When She Used To Do It... Remember Her "All Red Outfit" #TheGoodOldDays #WrestlingEra pic.twitter.com/DuKATykqHw

Glad someone realized that :) This is exactly why I wore it. @AmyDumas was always an inspiration of mine and this way my little way of showing my appreciation to her. https://t.co/Z5kmPqbJlm