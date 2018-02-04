





WWE Posted in:

Ronda Rousey: A Paul Heyman Girl?

By

Feb 4, 2018 - 3:58:45 PM



By Michael Pappas Feb 4, 2018 - 3:58:45 PM



According to WrestlingNewsSource.com, there are rumors circulating throughout wrestling that WWE officials are considering having Paul Heyman as the advocate for Ronda Rousey. Ronda made her debut at the Royal Rumble last Sunday and fans have been wondering what exactly they are going to do with her.It is also rumored that Heyman is directly involved with creative on Ronda's booking. With all of this speculation about Ronda Rousey and if she will have Paul Heyman as her advocate, it will be interesting to see what unfolds.