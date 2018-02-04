LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Ronda Rousey: A Paul Heyman Girl?
By Michael Pappas
Feb 4, 2018 - 3:58:45 PM
According to WrestlingNewsSource.com, there are rumors circulating throughout wrestling that WWE officials are considering having Paul Heyman as the advocate for Ronda Rousey. Ronda made her debut at the Royal Rumble last Sunday and fans have been wondering what exactly they are going to do with her.

It is also rumored that Heyman is directly involved with creative on Ronda's booking. With all of this speculation about Ronda Rousey and if she will have Paul Heyman as her advocate, it will be interesting to see what unfolds.

  • CM Punk Teases A UFC Return

  • Ronda Rousey: A Paul Heyman Girl?

  • Spoilers for the WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" Card

  • Spoilers on the 2018 WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

  • WWE Officials Reportedly Not Happy With Mixed Match Challenge Viewership

  • Rey Mysterio Teases Possible Match With AJ Styles

  • Tyson Kidd Comments On Samoa Joe Ending His Career

  • WWE to Release Shane McMahon DVD, Lita Gets Emotional with Bayley (Video), The Miz & Asuka

  • Vince McMahon on Andre the Giant, The Bella Twins - Total Divas Bonus Scene, WWE Stock Down

  • Stephanie McMahon on Triple H & the Women's Evolution, WWE Staying Relevant, More



    		•