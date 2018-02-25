Ronda Rousey Signs Contract at WWE Elimination Chamber, Puts Triple H Through Table (Video)

|
Ronda Rousey signed her RAW contract at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in a segment that also featured RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
By Marc Middleton
Feb 25, 2018 - 10:20:59 PM
Triple H confirmed during the segment that Rousey will be wrestling at WrestleMania 34. Angle ended up telling Rousey that Triple H and Stephanie have been plotting to keep her down in WWE due to how she embarrassed them at WrestleMania 31. Triple H tried to hush up Angle as he kept spilling their secrets but this backfired as Rousey slammed Triple H through the contract signing table. This led to Stephanie slapping Rousey and retreating before Rousey could get her hands on her.
As we've noted, the plan has been for Triple H and Stephanie to face Rousey and a partner at WrestleMania 34. Rumors on Rousey's partner include The Rock, Angle, Seth Rollins and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's segment:
