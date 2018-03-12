LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Ronda Rousey Not Appearing on Tonight's RAW?, Sheamus Trains, David Otunga - Fastlane Note
By Marc Middleton
Mar 12, 2018 - 7:40:54 PM
- Below is the 20th main episode from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, featuring an assist from the MOGY app as he was alone for this session:



- Ronda Rousey is not currently backstage at tonight's RAW in Detroit, according to PWInsider. WWE announced last week that Rousey will be appearing each Monday night leading up to WrestleMania 34, where she will team with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. No word yet on if she will still appear tonight.

- David Otunga noted that he worked last night's WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show with some sort of illness, either the flu or food poisoning. He posted this photo from a backstage shoot at the pay-per-view:

My sick look for #WWEFastlane (Oh, I’m not talking about the outfit. I’m pretty sure I have food poisoning and/or the flu. Good thing I didn’t [puke emoji] on live tv! #TrueProfessional )





