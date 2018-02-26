Posted in:
WWE
Ronda Rousey Hypes Tonight's RAW, Matt Hardy on Bray Wyatt, Elimination Chamber Recap
By Marc Middleton
Feb 26, 2018 - 7:02:12 PM
- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2018 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in this new video:
VIDEO
- Matt Hardy continues to hype the upcoming "deletion!" of Bray Wyatt and Sister Abigail. He tweeted the following on defeating Wyatt at last night's Chamber pay-per-view:
- As noted, Stephanie McMahon revealed on RAW Talk that she, Triple H, Ronda Rousey and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be on tonight's RAW to "air things out" after the in-ring confrontation at last night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Rousey took to Twitter today and wrote the following on RAW:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
