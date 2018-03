Ronda Rousey Arrives for RAW, Symphony of Destruction Match Announced for Tonight (Videos)

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

Above is video of Ronda Rousey arriving for tonight's WWE RAW in Milwaukee. As noted earlier today, WWE has confirmed that Rousey will be appearing on every RAW TV show from now until WrestleMania 34.Below is another new pre-RAW video from Mike Rome, announcing Elias vs. Braun Strowman in a "Symphony of Destruction" match for tonight's RAW. Asuka vs. Nia Jax was previously announced for tonight's show.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here