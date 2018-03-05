LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Ronda Rousey Arrives for RAW, Symphony of Destruction Match Announced for Tonight (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 5, 2018 - 5:47:42 PM


Above is video of Ronda Rousey arriving for tonight's WWE RAW in Milwaukee. As noted earlier today, WWE has confirmed that Rousey will be appearing on every RAW TV show from now until WrestleMania 34.

Below is another new pre-RAW video from Mike Rome, announcing Elias vs. Braun Strowman in a "Symphony of Destruction" match for tonight's RAW. Asuka vs. Nia Jax was previously announced for tonight's show.




