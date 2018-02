Ronda Rousey Arrives Backstage (Video), The Miz Reacts to EC Billboard, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle

Walk into the Las Vegas airport and this is what I see....12 years with WWE, at the top of my game and still I get no respect. Fuels my fire. pic.twitter.com/aKOHHYjSaz — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 25, 2018

- Below is new video of Ronda Rousey arriving to tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view for her RAW contract signing segment. Rousey says this is the first time she's walked into an arena smiling. She says this is a lot different and it's still a high-pressure situation but not as high-pressure as she's dealt with during her UFC days. Rousey says she's here to have a good time, sign her contract, tell everyone she's proud to be here and hopefully go on to RAW tomorrow.- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be the special guest for tonight's Social Lounge segment on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show. Fans can tweet their questions with the #AskAngle hashtag.- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair turns 69 years old today while Maria Kanellis turns 36.- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz tweeted the following on being left off Elimination Chamber promotional material at the airport in Las Vegas: