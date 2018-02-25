LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Ronda Rousey Arrives Backstage (Video), The Miz Reacts to EC Billboard, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle
By Marc Middleton
Feb 25, 2018 - 7:01:26 PM
- Below is new video of Ronda Rousey arriving to tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view for her RAW contract signing segment. Rousey says this is the first time she's walked into an arena smiling. She says this is a lot different and it's still a high-pressure situation but not as high-pressure as she's dealt with during her UFC days. Rousey says she's here to have a good time, sign her contract, tell everyone she's proud to be here and hopefully go on to RAW tomorrow.



- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be the special guest for tonight's Social Lounge segment on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show. Fans can tweet their questions with the #AskAngle hashtag.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair turns 69 years old today while Maria Kanellis turns 36.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz tweeted the following on being left off Elimination Chamber promotional material at the airport in Las Vegas:




