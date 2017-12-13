Roman Reigns to Miss RAW?, Kurt Angle & Daniel Bryan Talk New Series (Videos), Rusev Day

#RAW General Manager @RealKurtAngle tells YOU who will represent his brand in the @WWE Mixed Match Challenge tournament. More Info: https://t.co/sDTNLw6UuB #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/TSyNFIivOy

Which @WWE Superstars will represent the blue brand in the Mixed Match Challenge? Find out from #SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan! More Info: https://t.co/sDTNLw6UuB #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/j29Nc0IZy2