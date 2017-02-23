LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Roman Reigns on Traveling with WWE (Video), Nikki Bella - Complex Video, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2017 - 11:04:32 PM
- We noted before that The Bella Twins were filming with Complex Magazine in Los Angeles last week. Complex just posted this video of Nikki Bella talking booty workouts and more with Emily Oberg:



- WWE stock was down 1.29% today, closing at $21.36 per share. Today's high was $21.82 and the low was $21.27.

- Below is video of Roman Reigns talking to members of the media before Wednesday's WWE live event in Dusseldorf, Germany. Reigns says WWE Superstars are very fortunate that they get to travel the world but sometimes it's rough because they feel like they've been everywhere but seen nothing. Reigns says if you really schedule your time and dig deep, you can get out and see the different towns and experience their cultures. Reigns adds that being able to travel and see the world is the biggest perk of the job.




Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

