|
|
|
|
- It appears Shinsuke Nakamura said goodbye to WWE NXT after losing to NXT Champion Bobby Roode at "Takeover: Orlando" last night. WWE posted this video of fans saluting Nakamura after the match:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Roman Reigns on Tonight's Match, Post-Takeover Shinsuke Nakamura Video, WWE 360
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2017 - 3:13:19 PM
- Below is a new WWE 360 interview with Sasha Banks talking to Renee Young about her WrestleMania 32 moment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the gold.
- Roman Reigns tweeted the following going into his match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 tonight:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Jeff Hardy Says WWE Has Not Offered The Hardys Contracts, Talks ROH Future and More
Jim Ross on Possibly Returning to WWE Tonight, His Wife Jan
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE WRESTLEMANIA 33 4/2/17
Footage of Goldberg Warming Up at WrestleMania, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Celebrities
The Rock Comments on WrestleMania, More Videos from Camping World Stadium, Nikki Bella
More WrestleMania Arrival Videos, Bray Wyatt Hypes His Match, Bayley - Sasha Banks
WWE Stars Arrive for WrestleMania, Stephanie McMahon's Gear for Tonight, Bayley
Bayley on Tonight's Big Match, Seth Rollins Reunites with Sting, Edge and Beth Phoenix
Paul Heyman on the WrestleMania Pre-show, Tony Nese Jokes on the Battle Royal, Asuka
Bill Goldberg on What's Next for Him, Post-Takeover Asuka Video, Chris Jericho