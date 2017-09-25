





Roman Reigns on Making Sacrifices, How He Sees John Cena at Times, More (Video)

Above is video of Roman Reigns speaking from the locker room before his win over John Cena at WWE No Mercy last night in Los Angeles.



Reigns commented on his "born to reign" line and said that's not him being conceited or arrogant - that's how he feels and that's how he takes himself into battle, that's how he puts his body on the line every night because he knows he was meant to do something. Reigns continued:



"This company, this business runs through my veins so if I ever choose to do something else, I didn't hold this place hostage, this really was my home. I gave some of my childhood. I mean, my father was a wrestler, my uncle was a wrestler, countless cousins. Do you know how often I saw my dad? I've made sacrifices since day one in this business and I continue to do it, and I'm not gonna stop even if somebody like John Cena doesn't want me to be h ere or doesn't think I deserve it or wants to keep me down and try to bury me. It's just not going to happen. There's not a man on Earth that can stop me from doing what I have to do to take care of mine."



The video also shows Reigns in the hours leading up to the pay-per-view on Sunday in Los Angeles. Reigns named some of the top stars he's defeated and said he's a firm believe in progress and learning, so Cena is no different - Reigns will learn from Cena just like he's learned from The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Big Show, Triple H, even the big boss Vince McMahon. Reigns talked about how there are so many different angles and perspectives to look at in the business and when you think you know it all, you better hit the road. He said sometimes he feels like that's where Cena is and it's not that Cena has done it all, he just knows it all and it's hard to like someone like that.



They show more footage of Reigns preparing for the big match. He thanked Cena, then said he knows he's good enough of a competitor and a business man to know he has to get better after No Mercy, that he has to progress and go to his next level wherever that may be but he knows it will be in WWE and that's all that matters to him right now. Reigns went on and thanked Cena again for this huge win and this great stepping stone, promising that he will put the beating he gives to Cena to good use.



