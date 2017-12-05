LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Roman Reigns on John Cena (Video), Brie Bella Trains with Daniel Bryan, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Dec 5, 2017 - 5:23:14 PM
- Below is a Total Divas preview clip for this week with Brie Bella getting back into the ring with husband Daniel Bryan, Nia Jax and Nikki Bella. We've noted how The Bella Twins are looking at making a return to WWE in 2018 some time.



- WWE stock was down 1.13% today, closing at $28.77 per share. Today's high was $29.68 and the low was $28.73.

- Below is another clip from the premiere of Corey Graves' new "Straight To The Source" series on the WWE Network, featuring WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns as the first guest. Regarding his recent feud with John Cena, Reigns admits Cena is the best on the mic, saying he's really good at spinning and delivering but once they get in the ring, that's Reigns' playground. Reigns says hopefully in another 5-10 years he's pulling the best out of people like Cena did with him. Reigns says he can honestly say that Cena brought him up and he appreciates that.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Heroes Honored at RAW In LA (Photo), Lana and Rusev

  • Roman Reigns on John Cena (Video), Brie Bella Trains with Daniel Bryan, WWE Stock

  • How Was This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. The Bar?

  • Possible Matches for WWE NXT on USA Network, Matt Hardy on Sister Abigail, RAW Top 10

  • WWE RAW Social Media Score, More Photos from WWE - Troops In San Diego, Sting - Walk The Prank

  • The Usos Want Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose (Video), Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss News, The Rock

  • Photos: Ship Setting Returns for WWE's Tribute to The Troops, More from San Diego

  • WWE 205 Live News for Tonight, The Rock Named "Man of Style", The Usos & Jinder Mahal

  • Official WWE Week Announcement, New TV Show and Movie Added to the Line-Up

  • Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles Promo, Actor Attends RAW (Photos), Fans on Matt Hardy - Bray Wyatt



    		•