LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Roman Reigns on John Cena, Braun Strowman's Birthday, Carmella and James Ellsworth
By Marc Middleton
Sep 6, 2017 - 12:48:43 PM
- It appeared last night's WWE SmackDown was the end of Carmella and James Ellsworth after Ellsworth tried to cash-in the Money In the Bank briefcase during Carmella's non-title match with SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. The distraction just caused Carmella to lose via pinfall. Carmella then ripped into Ellsworth, calling him the sorriest excuse for a human being that she's ever met. She also called him not human, a genetic defect and a charity case. She also wondered how Ellsworth still has a job with WWE and said his mother should have given him away at birth. Ms. Money In the Bank later accepted his apology. As seen below, Carmella kissed Ellsworth, slapped him and said from now on they will do things her way.



- Braun Strowman turns 34 years old today while former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall turns 37, former WWE & GFW star Low Ki turns 38, former WCW US Tag Team Champion The Barbarian turns 59 and WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter turns 56.

- Roman Reigns tweeted the following on his WWE No Mercy match with John Cena:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for This Week's Labor Day Episode?

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Johnny Gargano's WWE NXT Checklist, Brie Bella - Daniel Bryan

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Naomi on Dolph Ziggler Doing Her Entrance, Total Bellas

  • Roman Reigns on John Cena, Braun Strowman's Birthday, Carmella and James Ellsworth

  • Shane McMahon Apologizes, Bobby Roode Talks Dark Match, TJP vs. Rich Swann Update

  • Dolph Ziggler Rants on Gimmicks (Videos), Kurt Angle Praises Match, Fans on SmackDown

  • Bobby Roode - SmackDown Notes, The Usos Pick Stipulation, AJ Styles vs. Tye Dillinger

  • 47 More Playable Superstars Announced In the Final WWE 2K18 Roster Reveal (Video)

  • Another Title Match Announced for WWE No Mercy, Updated Card

  • Vince McMahon's WWE SmackDown Return, Storyline Updates on Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens (Videos)



    		•