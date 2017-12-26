LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Roman Reigns on His RAW Match with Samoa Joe, Sheamus Takes a Dip (Video), Fans on Daniel Bryan
By Marc Middleton
Dec 26, 2017 - 10:15:11 AM
- Sheamus was unable to make the annual Forty Foot Christmas Day Dip back in Dublin, Ireland this year but he did take a dip in a cold lake in Nashville, TN this weekend, as seen in the video below from his new Celtic Warrior Workouts channel:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans whose vision is best for SmackDown - Commissioner Shane McMahon or General Manager Daniel Bryan. As of this writing, 63% voted for Bryan.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns tweeted the following after losing to Samoa Joe by disqualification on last night's RAW in Chicago. Reigns was out to get payback for Dean Ambrose, who did the injury angle with Joe last week. Reigns wrote:





