Posted in: WWE
Roman Reigns on His Big Chamber Win, Beach Balls In the Crowd, Matt Hardy Reacts
By Marc Middleton
Feb 26, 2018 - 12:07:34 PM
- Below is backstage video of Charly Caruso talking to Matt Hardy after his win over Bray Wyatt at WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Matt says the deletion of Wyatt and Sister Abigail has begun and is on its way to being "ova!"



- There were multiple beach balls being knocked around the crowd during last night's Chamber pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This is why parts of the crowd seemed distracted at various times.

- Roman Reigns tweeted the following after winning the men's Elimination Chamber on Sunday to earn a WrestleMania 34 title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:




