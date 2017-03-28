Posted in: WWE Roman Reigns on Ending The Undertaker, Goldberg - Brock Lesnar Talk, Fans on Go-Home RAW
By Marc Middleton
Mar 28, 2017 - 2:22:27 PM
- The final meeting between Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg before their match at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday has received a good amount of negative feedback from social media. The match is reportedly closing Sunday's pay-per-view from Orlando but the segment on RAW seems to have left many wondering if this will end up like the infamous WrestleMania 20 match. For those who missed it, below is video from the RAW segment: