WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with Sport360.com to promote the December 7th and December 8th WWE live events in Abu Dhabi, which will feature Reigns taking on Triple H in one of the main events. Reigns commented on wrestling Triple H again:
Posted in:
WWE
Roman Reigns on Being Compared to Greats, Upcoming Match with Triple H, More
By Marc Middleton
Dec 4, 2017 - 6:53:59 PM
“Going against Triple H, I think that speaks for itself. We were the main event of the largest WrestleMania of all time and we are proud to be able to bring this to the WWE Universe in Abu Dhabi. I can guarantee we are going to put on a spectacular show.”
Reigns also noted that he's had his ups & downs in the ring but he wouldn't change anything. He said:
“It’s been an awesome roller-coaster ride and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me. I am grateful for all the opportunities and the things I have been able to enjoy and achieve. It’s been a great run thus far.”
While The Big Dog has been compared to some of the best in the business and has become the face of the company, despite not always being the most popular Superstar with certain pockets of WWE fans, Reigns says he's not trying to be the next anybody. He commented:
“I never look at it as being the next anybody, I just want to be first Roman Reigns. It’s very flattering, you’re in good company when you are being compared to John Cena and Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), but all I can be is me, all I can be is Roman Reigns and that’s all I want to be.”
